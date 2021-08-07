Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TBIO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

Translate Bio stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 24.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

