Jefferies Financial Group Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $53.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,438. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

