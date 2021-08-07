Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lifestyle International in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS LFSYY opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. Lifestyle International has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

