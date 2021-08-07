Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marriott International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

