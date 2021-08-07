Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OraSure Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $846.25 million, a P/E ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

