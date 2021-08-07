Jet2’s (JET2) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JET2. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,313.50 ($17.16) on Thursday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

