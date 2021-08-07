JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.10.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in JFrog by 542.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,280.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 184.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 88.7% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

