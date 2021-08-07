JMP Securities Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $160.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. Nevro has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nevro by 414.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nevro by 231.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.