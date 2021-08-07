John J. Haines Sells 3,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FELE stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

