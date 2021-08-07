Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.80 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.30 billion.

JNJ traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. 4,568,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

