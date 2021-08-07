Jonathan Wyatt Andrews Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Wyatt Andrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25.

Shares of ORLY opened at $603.45 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

