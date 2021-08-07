Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

