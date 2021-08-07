JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Zymergen alerts:

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.