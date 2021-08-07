JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$3.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

