JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPE stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 770.40 ($10.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,037.23. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

Get JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth alerts:

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.