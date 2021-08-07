Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.