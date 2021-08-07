JustBet Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,052.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00141873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00156930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,451.02 or 1.00258745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.00807897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

