K21 Achieves Market Cap of $10.89 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. K21 has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, K21 has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.00891559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00100322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042415 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,348,837 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.