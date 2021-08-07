Kaleyra (KLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Kaleyra has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

KLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

