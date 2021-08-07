Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

