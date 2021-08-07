KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

KAR stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

