Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

KARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $778.34 million and a PE ratio of 35.34.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

