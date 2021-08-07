Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 900 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

