Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. 167,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.93.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,987. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.