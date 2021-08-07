Katalyo Price Hits $0.13 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $44,114.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00144251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00157075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,471.87 or 0.99877147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.55 or 0.00809978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

