Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.070-$4.110 EPS.

K traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 2,101,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

