Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.54 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of KELTF stock remained flat at $$2.56 on Friday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

