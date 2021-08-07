Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €930.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

KER stock opened at €782.50 ($920.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €744.87. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

