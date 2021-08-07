Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $93.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.