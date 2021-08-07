Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

KROS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 126,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,575. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

