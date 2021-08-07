Kevin Rountree Purchases 1,370 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

Shares of GAW opened at £117.80 ($153.91) on Friday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 8,360 ($109.22) and a 12-month high of £122.60 ($160.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £115.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £124.50 ($162.66) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

