KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after buying an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.