KeyCorp Comments on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

WLK stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

