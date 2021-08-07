KeyCorp Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $711.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $697.00 to $711.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $251.33 and a 1 year high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.