KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.23 million and $316.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 0% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00141943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00156568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.07 or 0.99508924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002815 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.77 or 0.00801262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,477,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

