Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Lowered to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,808 ($36.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,608.80. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

