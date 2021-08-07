Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

