Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.13. 241,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,947. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

