Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.96. 49,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

