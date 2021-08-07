Kin Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $86.68 million and $1.12 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00137441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00155195 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,626.42 or 1.00181925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.