Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,179. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $418.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock worth $1,576,080. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

