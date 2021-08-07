Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225,389 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.8% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.