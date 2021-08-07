Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

KRG stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.