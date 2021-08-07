KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

