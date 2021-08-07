KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Cap Hits $178.21 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $178.21 million and $18.65 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.89 or 0.00052636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00143897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00156457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,493.89 or 1.00002073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.00816341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

