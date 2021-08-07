Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock remained flat at $$49.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

