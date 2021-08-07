KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 382,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,362. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.