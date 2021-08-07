Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.