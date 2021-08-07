Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

