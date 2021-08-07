Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 13.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shot up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 196,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,169,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

